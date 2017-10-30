SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --A report is being issued that says bullying of Muslim students in California is up sharply, which CAIR-CA believes is tied to the campaign rhetoric of the 2016 Presidential campaign.
A total of 1,014 Muslim students, ages 11 through 18, across the state were surveyed at public and private schools.
Among the findings:
- Sixty-nine-percent of Muslim students feel respected and welcome, compared to 83-percent from a survey done in 2014.
- Only 61-percent of Muslim students feel comfortable engaging in class discussions, compared to 76-percent in 2014.
- The number of students who wear hijabs and have encountered tugging, pulling or other offensive touching has increased from 29 to 36-percent from 2014.
- Reports of bullying and discrimination by teachers and administrators has gone from 20-percent in 2014 to 38-percent in 2016.
