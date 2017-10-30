Sixty-nine-percent of Muslim students feel respected and welcome, compared to 83-percent from a survey done in 2014.



Only 61-percent of Muslim students feel comfortable engaging in class discussions, compared to 76-percent in 2014.



The number of students who wear hijabs and have encountered tugging, pulling or other offensive touching has increased from 29 to 36-percent from 2014.



Reports of bullying and discrimination by teachers and administrators has gone from 20-percent in 2014 to 38-percent in 2016.

A report is being issued that says bullying of Muslim students in California is up sharply, which CAIR-CA believes is tied to the campaign rhetoric of the 2016 Presidential campaign.A total of 1,014 Muslim students, ages 11 through 18, across the state were surveyed at public and private schools.Among the findings: