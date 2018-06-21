SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The arrest of Joseph DeAngleo in the Golden State Killer case has revived an attempt to find a suspect allegedly responsible for a string of murders that terrorized San Francisco's gay community in the 1970s.
A report reveals San Francisco police identified the suspect who they nicknamed "The Doodler." CNN reports he may have killed 14 men in an 18-month period from 1974 to 1975.
San Francisco police have sent DNA samples to be tested and they are planning to release an updated sketch of the suspect with what he might look like now.
If alive, the suspect would be in his early 60s.