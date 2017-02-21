PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Richmond City Council unanimously approves Trump impeachment resolution

resident Donald Trump listens during a meeting with pharmaceutical industry leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (AP Photo)

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
Richmond could become the first city in the nation to call for President Donald J. Trump's impeachment.

RELATED: Trump tries to move past controversies, into legislating

The city council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night calling on Congress to investigate Trump's business holdings.

Critics claim Trump continues to benefit directly from his business holdings, in violation of the constitution.

RELATED: Trump denounces anti-Semitic threats as 'horrible' after criticism

The White House denies any ethics conflicts.
