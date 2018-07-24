POLITICS

San Francisco leaders vote unanimously to ban plastic straws, single-use foodware

A discarded drinking straw is seen on a street in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco's board of supervisors voted unanimously to join cities such as Vancouver, Berkeley and Seattle in banning plastic straws.

The legislation proposed by Supervisor Katy Tang not only includes the elimination of plastic straws, but many non-recyclable plastic items like coffee stirrers. It also includes language that would make San Francisco the first city in the country to ban fluorinated chemicals in food containers. Because San Francisco uses 1-million plastic straws a day, the issue took center stage.

RELATED: Proposed San Francisco straw ban may affect people with disabilities

"I wanted to start with legislation to change containers like coffee cups which we use every single day, but wanted to then start a bit smaller for now and then move on the other items in the future." says Tang.

"We are dedicated to protecting our coast and waterways from the harmful effects of plastic and our disposable culture," said Eva Holman, the Program Lead for the Rise Above Plastics Campaign of the San Francisco Surfider Foundation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsenvironmentlegislationrecyclingdisabilitydisability issuesbansan francisco board of supervisorsbusinessvotingSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Viral sea turtle video fuels campaign against plastic straws
Proposed SF straw ban may affect people with disabilities
SF restaurant fights plastic waste one margarita at a time
POLITICS
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at Stanford
Trump plan will aid farmers hurt by tariffs
State expected to release money for Bay Area water projects
Wilkie confirmed as new head of U.S. Veterans Affairs
More Politics
Top Stories
Hayward teen girl found safe after AMBER Alert; Suspect detained
TIPS: How to stay safe on BART
CHP pulls over AWOL soldier in stolen Humvee in Redwood City
Attorney argues Brock Turner wanted 'outercourse,' not intercourse
Officials: Mom shielded daughter in N.J. house collapse
Verizon offers free iPhone, then bills customer for it
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
Timeline: BART stabbing suspect's criminal record
Show More
13 Bay Area Lululemon stores robbed in past 12 days
Bodies found hugging in deadly Greece wildfires
SF officials, merchants to discuss legislation banning on-site employee cafeterias
BART urging public to download crime reporting app
VIDEO: Thieves make off with $10K in Lululemon merch in just seconds
More News