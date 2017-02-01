POLITICS

Santa Clara Co. supes unanimously vote to file lawsuit against Trump

President Donald J. Trump signs an executive order in Washington on Jan. 27, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to file a federal lawsuit against President Donald Trump in response to his executive order on immigration.

A spokesperson for the county said that the Santa Clara City Council has been preparing this action for some time.

Counsel for Santa Clara County, James Williams, said his office is prepared and they will be taking on the Trump Administration whenever he "proposes executive orders, regulations or any other action that violates the U.S. Constitution."

He released this statement after the board reconvened in open session Tuesday night: At the January 31, 2017 closed session, by a unanimous vote with all members present, the Board authorized County Counsel to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump and members of his administration challenging his January 25th Executive Order No. 13768, which attempts to withhold virtually all federal funding from local jurisdictions that do not assist with his aggressive immigration enforcement plan.

Williams said Santa Clara County receives approximately $1 billion in federal funding to support health and human services to the most vulnerable members of the community and the lawsuit is being filed to block and unconstitutional act by the president that "threatens to cripple state and local governments that do not participate in his aggressive approach to immigration enforcement."

Officials say the lawsuit will be filed Thursday or Friday.
