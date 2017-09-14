SEAN SPICER

Former White House press secretary takes grilling with humor on 'Kimmel'

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer sat down with Jimmy Kimmel to discuss his his time in the press room, on Sept. 14, 2017. (ABC/Randy Holmes)

Knowing a grilling was in order, former White House Press Sec. Sean Spicer took his interview with Jimmy Kimmel with some humor on last night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Kimmel welcomed Spicer a week after the talk show host tweeted an old photo with the U.S. Navy reservist, asking, "If I learn to look at the camera, will you come by the show?"

During the interview, Spicer took on questions concerning the inauguration crowd for his former boss, President Donald Trump.

Spicer also was asked for his thoughts on Melissa McCarthy's bombastic portrayal of the former White House press secretary on "Saturday Night Live."

If you missed the full interview, you can view it below.

