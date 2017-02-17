South Bay lawmaker proposes bill to make Election Day a holiday

A South Bay state lawmaker wants to increase voter turnout by making Election Day a holiday in California.The bill by Assembly Democrat Evan Low of Campbell calls for giving state workers the day off on Election Day.It would happen every two years for statewide and federal general elections in November.The idea comes after very few Californians voted during one election in 2014."We had probably the lowest voter turnout in state history at 25 percent in the primary in 2014," said Low. "That's abysmal so we're looking at ways to expand this opportunity and make it easier for people to vote."The bill does not include private sector workers.