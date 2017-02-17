POLITICS

South Bay lawmaker proposes bill to make Election Day a holiday

EMBED </>More News Videos

A South Bay state lawmaker wants to increase voter turnout by making Election Day a holiday in California. (KGO-TV)

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) --
A South Bay state lawmaker wants to increase voter turnout by making Election Day a holiday in California.

The bill by Assembly Democrat Evan Low of Campbell calls for giving state workers the day off on Election Day.

It would happen every two years for statewide and federal general elections in November.

The idea comes after very few Californians voted during one election in 2014.

"We had probably the lowest voter turnout in state history at 25 percent in the primary in 2014," said Low. "That's abysmal so we're looking at ways to expand this opportunity and make it easier for people to vote."

The bill does not include private sector workers.

Click here for more political stories.
Related Topics:
politicsholidayelectionselection dayrepublicansdemocratsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
President Trump calls fake news media 'the enemy of the American People'
White House denies report of National Guard immigration roundups
Trump bashes news media, defends start of administration
Goldberg defends Trump after alleged NYFW bullying
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland students, administrators safe after lockdown situation
Oakland shooter's troubled past, college history
Cab drivers call for more safety precautions near fatal Oakland crash site
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Persona Pizzeria cheese pizza, Exploratorium tickets
Massive Eucalyptus tree falls, crushes car in Fremont
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
President Trump calls fake news media 'the enemy of the American People'
Show More
Tense active shooter situation captured in Oakland PD communications
Gunman detained after firing shots in East Oakland
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
75th anniversary of WWII Japanese-American internment
White House denies report of National Guard immigration roundups
More News
Top Video
Massive Eucalyptus tree falls, crushes car in Fremont
Tense active shooter situation captured in Oakland PD communications
President Trump calls fake news media 'the enemy of the American People'
Storm topples trees onto homes, cars in the South Bay
More Video