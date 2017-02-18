Top Democrats called for a Day of Action Saturday, rallying support to save the Affordable Care Act.They held forums across the country, including one in the Bay Area."The whole bill is about prevention and wellness. It's about a healthy America," Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said.Pelosi addressed a standing room only crowd in San Francisco to rally support for the affordable care act.Patients shared stories, like Sita Stukes who was able to get treatment for mental health and addiction."I was in treatment for 73 days and I have been sober since January 23rd 2012," Stukes said.She credits Obamacare with saving her life.Now she and millions of others are at risk of losing coverage."I mean people are terrified. People are angry. And people are really confused," Stukes told ABC7.Congress did present an outline of their repeal and replace plan this week, but Pelosi says it doesn't match their standards - to expand coverage and lower costs."They have come up with something that gives a tax break to wealthy people, makes poor income families pay more, reduces the benefit package and narrows the number of people who can have access to it. So it's going in the wrong direction. We are trying to stop this. We don't want to make America sick again," said Pelosi.In Oakland, Congresswoman Barbara Lee held a Protect Our Care event. She's working with constituents around the country - but says the most important people in this movement are those who are at risk."The voices of people around the country at town meetings are really very profound and very important and very influential," Lee told ABC7.