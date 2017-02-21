The nation is anxiously awaiting the Trump Administrations second roll out of its immigration executive order.In the meantime, President Trump has gone forward with hiring more border patrol and immigration agents, that the Department of Homeland Security says will focus on the undocumented population.5,000 new border patrol officers and 10,000 immigration agents will deliver on the Presidents promise to step up enforcement of U.S. immigration laws."It is about time. The new guidelines don't change any existing laws, they just put in place methods to enforce the laws," said San Francisco Republican Party Chairman Jason Clark.Under the Obama Administration, those committing the most serious crimes would be deported first.Under Mr. Trump's plan, by enlisting more law enforcement, they will be able to find and detain those who have committed even minor offences."It might be that you are going after them but it doesn't necessarily mean that you will be able to deport them," said Richard Boswell, with the UC Hastings College of the Law.All those detained will still be given due process.Under President Obama, any person caught by border agents within 100 miles of the border and in the country for no more than 14 days, could be automatically deported without a hearing.In President Trump's guidelines, an undocumented immigrant living anywhere in the U.S. for less than two years could face the same outcome."It's going to cover people who have been here up to two years, who are found in the United States. Anywhere in the United States," said Boswell.In Oakland Tuesday, dozens gathered to protest President Trump's so-called continued assault on immigrants.Barbara Ridley, an Albany resident, said there are bigger problems to solve. "Climate change, infrastructure. Deporting families, breaking up families is not going to solve any of these problems. It's victimizing part of our community," said Ridley.The group also marched to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office to ask that it not comply with deportation requests by the Trump Administration.