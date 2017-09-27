POLITICS

Trump gets in feud with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg and President Donald Trump appear in this undated split image. (KGO-TV)

MENLO PARK, Calif. --
President Donald Trump and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg engaged in a war of words as social media messages were exchanged Wednesday.

President Trump fired the first shot tweeting:

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg fired back with a Facebook post that reads, in part, "Trump says Facebook is against him. Liberals say we helped Trump. Both sides are upset about ideas and content they don't like. That's what running a platform for all ideas looks like."

Research Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford, Bill Whalen, said he's surprised Zuckerberg took the bait.

"It's the old joke about you don't wrestle with a pig in the mud. Why? Because the pig enjoys it and you end up getting dirty," said Whalen.

He believes President Trump picked the fight to distract from other things that haven't gone his way this week, for example -- another failed attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Whalen also believes Facebook is struggling with its identity and Zuckerberg needs to better explain to people what Facebook is going to be about, moving forward. He said it's no longer just a social network.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on President Donald Trump.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsiteaminvestigationinvestigationsadvertisingrussiaPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpmark zuckerbergfacebooksocial media
Load Comments
POLITICS
Construction of border wall prototypes begins in San Diego
EXCLUSIVE: Dan Noyes shadows Patriot Prayer's Joey Gibson at Berkeley rally
4 arrested at UC Berkeley protests over 'Patriot Prayer' appearance
'Impeach Trump' billboard near Bay Bridge taken down
More Politics
Top Stories
Legendary 'Playboy' founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91
UC Berkeley scholar discovers Mark Twain manuscript that inspires new children's book
I-80 reopens in Emeryville after deadly shooting
Concerns over homeless at SFO grow after officer stabbed
Child hurt in hit-and-run crash in Richmond
At least 1 killed, 1 injured after massive rockslide on Yosemite's El Capitan
Santa Clara Co. health officials unveil new 'flu shot' program at libraries
Homicide suspect shot, killed on I-80 in Emeryville
Show More
Evacuation orders lifted after suspicious package found near Cal
SF Supervisors consider new bill requiring meat antibiotic reporting
SFFD contains three brush fires at McLaren Park
4 hospitalized after 2 buses crash in SF
San Geronimo golf course may be rescued, or returned to the land
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
More Photos