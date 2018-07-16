PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Trump meets Russian President Vladimir Putin - CSU professor offers his take

In an extraordinary embrace of a longtime U.S. enemy, President Donald Trump on Monday openly questioned his own intelligence agencies' firm finding that Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. election to his benefit, seeming to accept Russian President Vladimir Putin's insistence that Moscow's hands were clean. (AP)

In an extraordinary embrace of a longtime U.S. enemy, President Donald Trump on Monday openly questioned his own intelligence agencies' firm finding that Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. election to his benefit, seeming to accept Russian President Vladimir Putin's insistence that Moscow's hands were clean.

Dr. Nolan Higdon, Professor of History and of Communication at Cal State East Bay co-authored a book entitled 'Make America Think Again.'

He sat down with ABC7 to give his take on Monday's meeting.
