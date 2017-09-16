DACA

U.C. leaders urge students to apply for grant to cover DACA permit renewal costs

FILE -- University of California Berkeley (KGO-TV )

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
University of California leaders are urging students to apply for a grant that will cover the cost of DACA permit renewals.

The non-profit Mission Asset Fund has set aside $500,000 for students at U.C.'s, California State Universities and California Community Colleges.

Earlier this month, U.C. President Janet Napolitano announced that she and the U.C. system filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump Administration challenging the decision to rescind DACA.

Click here for more information on how to apply for a grant.

