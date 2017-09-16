University of California leaders are urging students to apply for a grant that will cover the cost of DACA permit renewals.The non-profit Mission Asset Fund has set aside $500,000 for students at U.C.'s, California State Universities and California Community Colleges.Earlier this month, U.C. President Janet Napolitano announced that she and the U.C. system filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump Administration challenging the decision to rescind DACA.Clickfor more information on how to apply for a grant.