VIDEO: ABC7 News' Dan Noyes speaks with a self-proclaimed Anarchist in Berkeley

ABC7 News' Dan Noyes talked one-on-one with a self-proclaimed Anarchist in Berkeley during protests near the Cal campus. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
ABC7 News' Dan Noyes talked one-on-one with a self-proclaimed Anarchist in Berkeley during protests near the Cal campus.

WATCH LIVE: Massive crowd marching through Berkeley to speak out against hate

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Berkeley to speak out against an "Anti-Marxist" rally that was planned in MLK Park.

The organizers of the "Anti-Marxist" rally cancelled the event citing safety concerns.

