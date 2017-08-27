BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --ABC7 News' Dan Noyes talked one-on-one with a self-proclaimed Anarchist in Berkeley during protests near the Cal campus.
Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Berkeley to speak out against an "Anti-Marxist" rally that was planned in MLK Park.
Trans woman Trump supporter Erin Smith shouted down by crowd #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/bY02btdHH3— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) August 27, 2017
The organizers of the "Anti-Marxist" rally cancelled the event citing safety concerns.
