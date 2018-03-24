  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

VIDEO: Scenes from 'March for our Lives' events in Bay Area

Here are the best moments from the 'March for our Lives' marches and rallies in the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

Thousands joined the 'March for our Lives' movement on Saturday to speak out against gun violence. It was spearheaded by student survivors in Parkland, Florida.

Parkland, New York City, DC, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle and Los Angeles were just some of the 800-plus cities across the world that participated in the demonstrations. In the Bay Area, there were more than eight different demonstrations, including marches in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and Santa Rosa.
'March for our Lives' events in Bay Area (1 of 7)

Thousands participated in the 'March for our Lives' rally and march in San Francisco on Saturday.

Click here for the latest stories, photos and videos about the "March for Our Lives," and click here for full coverage on school safety issues.
