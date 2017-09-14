VIDEO: Who is Ben Shapiro?

Planned appearances by Ann Coulter, Milo Yiannopoulos and now Ben Shapiro have sparked controversy, protests and threats of violence on the UC Berkeley campus.
Shapiro is set to speak on campus Thursday -- so who is he?
Watch the video in the player above to learn more about the conservative political commentator.
RELATED: UC Berkeley plans extreme security ahead of Ben Shapiro speech
Related Topics:
politicscollegerepublicansprotestabc7 originalsUC Berkeley
politicscollegerepublicansprotestabc7 originalsUC Berkeley