Proposal to require workplace violence training statewide

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Cal/OSHA is drafting regulations to address workplace violence in all industries across the state. According to Cal/OSHA officials, violence in the workplace is the second leading cause of death at work (vehicle accidents rank first.) Cal/OSHA is working on a proposal that would require all businesses to offer violence prevention training to all employees.
RELATED: First responders train for active shooter situations
"This this day in age, violence is everywhere and we all want to protect our employees, our staff, and ourselves" comments Cybele Chang at Café 15 in Oakland. "Considering how readily available guns are these days, I can understand their stance. The question is, how are they going to implement it? Does that mean every single business owner has to go to Sacramento and sit in a classroom for 8 hours?," asks Chang, who says she's concerned about the cost of implementation.
Cal/OSHA implemented "Workplace Violence Prevention in Health Care" statewide on April 1, 2018, click here for more information.
EXCLUSIVE: Napa College undergoes active shooter drill
It remains unclear how the program would work. Regulation would likely come with fines if companies don't comply, ranging anywhere from $100 to $75,000 depending on the type of infraction.
Cal/OSHA is taking public input. They hope to have a program in place by 2020.
For more information, click here.