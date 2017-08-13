People gathered around the Bay Area Sunday to denounce racism, and the violence that left a woman dead in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday.Rallies were held in San Jose, San Francisco, Novato and Oakland, where police issued a community message asking demonstrators to be peaceful and respectful, and saying "We are committed to holding the Constitutional right to free speech and peaceful assembly, however we will enforce all laws regarding violent acts against each other and/or the police, vandalism, trespassing, or other criminal activity."Hundreds gathered in downtown Oakland carrying signs proclaiming "Solidarity Forever," and "White Supremacy Is Terror." A group of protesters also gathered in San Francisco, where Candles lit up Union Square for a silent protest.The Oakland Police Department increased its staffing in response to the demonstrations.People marching in San Jose held signs reading "alt-right = terrorist." Near San Francisco's 24th Street BART Station people held signs denouncing fascism."These racists have been revealed for who they really are," said Oakland activist Tur-Ha Ak.Some are disappointed by President Trump's response to the violence."He did not condemn the neo-Nazis and white supremacists, instead he blamed both sides for the conflict," said activist Cat Brooks.No violence had been reported from any of the rallies.