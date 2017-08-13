Bay Area protesters gather to denounce racism, white nationalism after Charlottesville rally

EMBED </>More Videos

People gathered around the Bay Area Sunday to denounce racism, and the violence that left a woman dead in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
People gathered around the Bay Area Sunday to denounce racism, and the violence that left a woman dead in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday.

Rallies were held in San Jose, San Francisco, Novato and Oakland, where police issued a community message asking demonstrators to be peaceful and respectful, and saying "We are committed to holding the Constitutional right to free speech and peaceful assembly, however we will enforce all laws regarding violent acts against each other and/or the police, vandalism, trespassing, or other criminal activity."

RELATED: Suspect identified as officials say 3 deaths linked to violent protest in Charlottesville

Hundreds gathered in downtown Oakland carrying signs proclaiming "Solidarity Forever," and "White Supremacy Is Terror." A group of protesters also gathered in San Francisco, where Candles lit up Union Square for a silent protest.

The Oakland Police Department increased its staffing in response to the demonstrations.

People marching in San Jose held signs reading "alt-right = terrorist." Near San Francisco's 24th Street BART Station people held signs denouncing fascism.

"These racists have been revealed for who they really are," said Oakland activist Tur-Ha Ak.

Some are disappointed by President Trump's response to the violence.

"He did not condemn the neo-Nazis and white supremacists, instead he blamed both sides for the conflict," said activist Cat Brooks.

No violence had been reported from any of the rallies.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
rallyconfederate flagprotestracismcivil rightsrepublicansdemocratshuman rightsVirginiaOaklandSan FranciscoSan JoseNovato
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Suspect identified in Charlottesville rally crash
Top Stories
Protesters gather in Oakland after deadly Charlottesville rally
Charlottesville tries to recover after deadly white supremacy march
South Bay couple wins half a million dollars in Mega Millions
Chapman's 3-run HR in 5-run 4th rallies A's over Orioles 9-3
Harper-less Nats lose doubleheader opener to Giants 4-2
7 displaced after vehicle crashes into duplex
Antioch teen with autism found after going missing
HBO accuses hackers of trying to 'generate media attention'
Show More
Lake Sonoma campers evacuated due to fire
VIDEO: 7 ways to rock Outside Lands like a pro
Protesters in SF, Oakland denounce white nationalism
Bruno Mars donates $1M from concert to Flint water crisis
US military says 2 American soldiers killed in Iraq
More News
Top Video
Protesters gather in Oakland after deadly Charlottesville rally
Doomsday preppers: Go inside an underground bunker
Sea turtles lay 15 million eggs on Mexican beach
Charlottesville tries to recover after deadly white supremacy march
More Video