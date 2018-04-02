OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Protesters take to streets of Oakland to oppose police shooting

A protester holds a sign in Oakland, Calif. during a demonstration for Sahleem Tindle on Monday, April 2, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By and by Leslie Brinkley
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
It's been three months since a BART Police officer shot and killed an unarmed man in the back, and family members are growing frustrated with the investigation.

Protesters led chants on the platform of the 12th Street BART station in Oakland, causing enough of a disruption that train operators chose not to make stops while the demonstration was underway. The protesters took to the streets as well, halting traffic and forcing AC Transit to alternate routes in the middle of rush hour.

But the demonstrations began inside at the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Family members and supporters demanded answers surrounding the death of Sahleem Tindle, who was shot three times in the back by a BART officer on January 3rd.

"We're here to do whatever we need to do for our nephew who can't speak for himself right now to get justice," said one family member.

Tindle was involved in a fight with another man near the West Oakland BART station when the officer approached them and opened fire. The family wants that officer charged with murder, but after meeting with the DA, they left more frustrated than anything else.

"I asked what do you think of all the law enforcement killings? She said no comment," said Crystal Hamilton, Tindle's cousin:

This case, as well as similar ones, are fueling legislation in Sacramento that would require more public disclosure of investigations into police shootings and use of force. For these protesters, the passage of that bill can't come soon enough.

