REAL ESTATE

Oakland hosts public neighborhood planning sessions

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The City of Oakland's Planning and Building Department today hosted its first of four, public Neighborhood Design Sessions to help advance the Downtown Oakland Specific Plan.

ABC7 News was in Oakland as community leaders and residents discussed a wide range of issues from land use and development and housing to transportation and arts and culture to help shape the future of its downtown area.

Community members will have more opportunities to participate in the design sessions to clarify strategies and policies to meet their needs in downtown neighborhoods.

Below is a list of the upcoming meetings.

Uptown & KONO - Saturday, February 10, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Oakstop, 1721 Broadway #201

Old Oakland - Sunday, February 11, 2:00 pm - 5 p.m. E14 Gallery, 472 9th Street

Chinatown - Tuesday, February 13, 5:30 pm - 8 p.m. Oakland Asian Cultural Center, 388 9th Street #290
