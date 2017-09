Homes are a hot commodity in the South Bay -- one recently sold for $800,000 over asking price.The four-bed, two-bath house was listed for almost $1.7 million and it just sold for under $2.5 million.According to our media partner, the Mercury News, this home is one of more than 50 in the South Bay that has sold for at least $200,000 above the listing price in the last month.