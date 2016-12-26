TUPAC SHAKUR

Sri Lankan church prints Tupac rap lyrics instead of traditional prayer
EMBED </>More News Videos

A church mistakenly used Tupac rap lyrics in its service

The lyrics in a church bulletin shocked people at a service featuring Christmas carols in Sri Lanka.

Instead of traditional Christian prayers and hymns church-goers found the lyrics of rap legend Tupac Shakur's final hit "Hail Mary."

The church apologized for the mistake. A priest said a young boy working for the printer downloaded Shakur's "Hail Mary" instead of the Christian prayer of the same name.

The rap version of "Hail Mary" contains profanity-laced lyrics about violence and references the N-word.

Click here for more stories on Tupac Shakur.
Related Topics:
religionu.s. & worldchurchmusicrapperTupac Shakur
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TUPAC SHAKUR
Tupac, Journey tapped for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Robin Williams, Tupac arrested for allegedly having $69K of pot in Arizona
Bay Area musicians nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
More Tupac Shakur
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Pope shares meal with homeless on 80th birthday
Happy Diwali! Here's what you need to know about the Hindu festival of lights
Man accused of stealing up to $10,000 from Palo Alto church
TOO FUNNY: Kid can't wait to be baptized
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Aunt of suspected DUI driver apologizes for crash
Bay Area scout collects hundreds of shoes for the needy
Oakland Raiders, fans, stay resilient without QB Derek Carr
NBA: 2 errors made in Cavs' favor in last 2 minutes of Christmas game
Memorial grows for victims of suspected DUI crash in SJ
Shoppers score big deals day after Christmas
2 dead after plane crashes near Sierra Sky Park in Fresno
Show More
Bay Area remembers singer George Michael
New Calif. laws will raise minimum wage, toughen gun restrictions
Cat jumps off palm tree, hits the ground running
Giant menorah stolen from park in San Francisco
Singer George Michael dies at 53
More News
Top Video
Memorial grows for victims of suspected DUI crash in SJ
Cat jumps off palm tree, hits the ground running
Once a killer, now a CEO: Ex-con works to turn youths around
Bay Area band preps for Rose Parade appearance
More Video