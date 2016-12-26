The lyrics in a church bulletin shocked people at a service featuring Christmas carols in Sri Lanka.Instead of traditional Christian prayers and hymns church-goers found the lyrics of rap legend Tupac Shakur's final hit "Hail Mary."The church apologized for the mistake. A priest said a young boy working for the printer downloaded Shakur's "Hail Mary" instead of the Christian prayer of the same name.The rap version of "Hail Mary" contains profanity-laced lyrics about violence and references the N-word.