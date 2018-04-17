Report: Delta plane makes emergency landing after losing tire

Extended my amazing #AERA18 with an overnight delay and an emergency landing in Dulles bc we left a tire in NYC. Thanks to great crew and pilot @Delta we safe and all good! Now trying to get to Richmond 👩‍✈️👨‍✈️🛬👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/OH3YvWmK2j — Jason Chow (@JasonChow) April 17, 2018

A Delta plane had to make an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport outside of Washington Tuesday after a pilot reported landing gear problems, according to a report.A passenger named Jason Chow posted a photo on Twitter showing the plane missing one of its tires.The plane carrying 46 passengers along with four crew members landed safely at Dulles.The flight was heading to Richmond from La Guardia and had to make an unexpected stop at Dulles after the crew reported a problem with one of the aircraft's wheels, ExpressJet Airlines' spokesman Jarek Beem told Washington's WTOP.