$10,000 reward offered for information leading to missing woman traveling through Bay Area

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an Oregon woman who was traveling through the Bay Area and was last heard from in Half Moon Bay. (San Mateo County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

SAN MATEO, Calif. --
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an Oregon woman who was traveling through the Bay Area and was last heard from in Half Moon Bay.

Now, her desperate family is offering a $10,000 reward for her safe return.

Angela Hernandez, 23, of Portland, was reportedly traveling from Oregon to Southern California when she suddenly stopped responding to friends and family members' texts as of Friday, sheriff's officials said.

Hernandez was scheduled to arrive in Southern California around Thursday evening in her 2011 Jeep Patriot, but never arrived and stopped contacting family on Friday.

Sheriff's officials said family members say it's out of character for Hernandez to not stay in touch.

A search of the unincorporated Davenport area of the Santa Cruz County coast on Monday evening didn't find any signs of Hernandez or her vehicle, sheriff's officials said.

Anyone who sees or has seen Hernandez or her vehicle is asked to call (650) 363-4051. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (800) 547-2700.

