1 killed in San Francisco hit-and-run crash in city's Dogpatch neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
One person is dead after a witness said a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in San Francisco swung an ax at a group of people before hitting them and driving off, sending four people to the hospital Wednesday.

The crash happened around 10:25 a.m. in an area that's mostly warehouses.

It's one block off Third street, the main thoroughfare through the neighborhood.

San Francisco police say the driver of the vehicle was involved in a physical altercation with five people and then struck five people before fleeing the scene. A witness at the scene said the driver first wielded an ax swinging at the group then ran into van and rammed it into them and speeding off. Police have not confirmed that witness account.

Four people were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. At least one of those victims died from their injuries.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

