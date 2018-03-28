San Francisco police investigating hit-and-run crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Police in San Francisco are investigating after a driver hit five people and fled a crash at 24th and Illinois streets Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 10:25 a.m. in an area that's mostly warehouses.
It's one block off Third street, the main thoroughfare through the neighborhood.
Police say the driver of the vehicle was involved in a physical altercation with five people and then struck five people before fleeing the scene. Four people were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.