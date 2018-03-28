San Francisco police investigating hit-and-run crash

San Francisco police officers are seen investigating a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of 24th Street and Illinois Street on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Police in San Francisco are investigating after a driver hit five people and fled a crash at 24th and Illinois streets Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 10:25 a.m. in an area that's mostly warehouses.

It's one block off Third street, the main thoroughfare through the neighborhood.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was involved in a physical altercation with five people and then struck five people before fleeing the scene. Four people were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.
