San Francisco police investigating hit-and-run crash

Police in San Francisco are investigating after a driver hit five people and fled a crash at 24th and Illinois streets Wednesday morning.The crash happened around 10:25 a.m. in an area that's mostly warehouses.It's one block off Third street, the main thoroughfare through the neighborhood.Police say the driver of the vehicle was involved in a physical altercation with five people and then struck five people before fleeing the scene. Four people were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.The cause of the crash is being investigated.