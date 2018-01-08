San Francisco police officer arrested on sexual assault charges

Justin McCall is seen in this undated mugshot. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A San Francisco police officer was arrested on sexual assault charges Monday.

Thirty year old Justin McCall, a 4-year veteran of the San Francisco Police Department was arrested on charges of sexual assault of a victim prevented from resisting by an intoxicating substance, and for sexual assault of a victim who was unconscious or asleep.

The arrest followed an internal affairs probe that began in September 2017, when the department was notified of possible off duty criminal conduct.

McCall was suspended without pay.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott has stated that department members will continue to hold each other accountable and will act swiftly to report any behavior that might bring dishonor to the police department and the City of San Francisco.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
SFPDsexual assaultsexual misconductarrestofficer arrestedpolice officerSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair today
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Show More
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
More News