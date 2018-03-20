PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

San Jose students prepare for 'March for Our Lives'

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
On Friday night, when some high school students might be partying with friends or going to a movie... a group from Prospect High School was gathered in Hiwad Haider's living room to plan for a pivotal event in their young lives.

They're organizing San Jose's March For Our Lives.

It's a sibling march to the main event in Washington D.C. on March 24th.

High school students, and others, will march to demand an end to school violence-namely, school shootings.

The movement was sparked after 17 students and teachers were killed by a gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas H.S. in Parkland, Florida.

Student organizers said they hope the march gets lawmakers' attention.

The message: something needs to be done to keep students safe at school.

The San Jose march will likely follow the same route as the Women's March, starting at City Hall and ending at Arena Green.

So far, 10,000 people have shown interest in the event on Facebook.

It appears at least 9 students marches are being organized in the Bay Area.

If you want to help, you can donate to the event.

Click here to learn more about the March For Our Lives.
parkland school shootingmass shootingschool shootingshooting rampagedeadly shootingarrestprotestpeace marchstudentshigh schoolschool safetyMarch for Our LivesSan Jose
