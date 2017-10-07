San Jose teacher arrested, accused of lewd acts with a minor

Police in San Jose have announced the arrest of Samuel Neipp, a school teacher who is accused of sexually abusing a child. (San Jose Police Dept. )

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Police in San Jose have announced the arrest of a school teacher who is accused of sexually abusing a child.

Samuel Neipp, 34, was a music teacher at Dartmouth Middle School and the Assistant Band Director at Branham High School.

Neipp was arrested on Friday for four different charges including lewd acts with a minor.

Police say the investigation revealed Neipp and the victim had a three-year relationship that began when she was 13.

Investigators say that he also threatened to post nude pictures of the victim.
