San Jose teacher arrested, accused of lewd acts with a minor

Police in San Jose have announced the arrest of a school teacher who is accused of sexually abusing a child.Samuel Neipp, 34, was a music teacher at Dartmouth Middle School and the Assistant Band Director at Branham High School.Neipp was arrested on Friday for four different charges including lewd acts with a minor.Police say the investigation revealed Neipp and the victim had a three-year relationship that began when she was 13.Investigators say that he also threatened to post nude pictures of the victim.