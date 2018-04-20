San Ramon police arrested a California High School freshman Thursday after finding evidence he planned to harm fellow students.The police began investigating after another student told school administrators about the freshman's alleged plans.Administrators then reported it to police.Lt. Cary Goldberg told ABC7 News investigators found evidence that lent credibility to the report.The 14-year-old was arrested and booked into juvenile hall. In a letter to parents, the school principal said the student's plans were to harm other students in 2021, his senior year. Lt. Goldberg said the student's parents are cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing.The District Attorney's office will decide what charges will be filed, likely on Monday.Parents at California H.S. said they were grateful to the student who came forward and reported what they knew.RELATED: Bay Area students make voices heard during school walkoutsSan Ramon police and the principal echoed that sentiment and remind students and community members to always "See something, say something."