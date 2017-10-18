Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire burns 270 acres, 10 percent contained

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS, Calif. (KGO) --The Bear Fire in the Santa Cruz Mountains has burned 270 acres and is 10 percent contained. Four structures were destroyed and about 150 are in danger.
Sandra Wood lived in a yurt with her husband and dog on Ron's Road right around where this fire started late Monday night. She said embers were on her driveway when they decided to leave.
"I thought I'm gonna die, but he's gonna die too because we can't get out," said Sandra Wood.
Sandra found out from a neighbor her home was destroyed. The same evacuations in the Las Cumbres-Bear Canyon area are still in effect, this morning. The sheriff's department says they are patrolling the area overnight.
Evacuation info for residents and animals:
Residents:
Lakeside Elementary: 19621 Black Rd, Los Gatos
Zayante Fire Protection District Station: 7700 E Zayante Rd, Felton
Animals:
Horses and Goats: Graham Hill Showgrounds: 1145 Graham Hill Rd, Santa Cruz
Small Animals: Santa Cruz County Animal Services: 2200 7th Ave, Santa Cruz
