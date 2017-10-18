Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire burns 270 acres, 10 percent contained

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2512981" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The North Bay Wildfires have caused massive evacuations. If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you. Above all else, follow the instructions given and get out of harm's way.

The Bear Fire in the Santa Cruz Mountains has burned 270 acres and is 10 percent contained. Four structures were destroyed and about 150 are in danger.Sandra Wood lived in a yurt with her husband and dog on Ron's Road right around where this fire started late Monday night. She said embers were on her driveway when they decided to leave."I thought I'm gonna die, but he's gonna die too because we can't get out," said Sandra Wood.Sandra found out from a neighbor her home was destroyed. The same evacuations in the Las Cumbres-Bear Canyon area are still in effect, this morning. The sheriff's department says they are patrolling the area overnight.Lakeside Elementary: 19621 Black Rd, Los GatosZayante Fire Protection District Station: 7700 E Zayante Rd, FeltonHorses and Goats: Graham Hill Showgrounds: 1145 Graham Hill Rd, Santa CruzSmall Animals: Santa Cruz County Animal Services: 2200 7th Ave, Santa Cruz