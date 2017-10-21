  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
NORTH BAY FIRES

Santa Rosa residents sift through remains after fire

Some families from Coffey Park returned to sift through the remains of their Santa Rosa neighborhood. Many we spoke with say they don't know how and they certainly don't know when, but they know one thing - they will be back. (KGO-TV)

by Tiffany Wilson
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Some families from Coffey Park returned to sift through the remains of their Santa Rosa neighborhood on Saturday.

When the wildfires spread, there was no warning and no time.

"This is the first street to go, this is where it started," said resident Brandon Bell.

RELATED: Santa Rosa residents search for memories in rubble of North Bay fires

He and his girlfriend fled with the animals they could find. They returned to search for the two they could not.

"We just want to spread these virally and hope that our babies come home," his girlfriend said.

Nearby, a family was also searching.

The Carlson's visited their home of 44 years on Friday. Silver dollars they recovered were not there on Saturday.

RELATED: Coffey Park in Santa Rosa unrecognizable after North Bay fires

"We had kind of left them in the corner, but they're not there now," said Donna Carlson.

Despite the setback, the family is rallying. As are many of their fellow residents.

"Without the park being there, when we first came in, we wouldn't have even known this street was ours," said resident Keith Norris.

RELATED: Drone footage shows sweeping wildfire destruction in Santa Rosa neighborhood

Saturday's scavenger hunt yielded a few precious rewards, including one resident's class ring.

Many of the families we spoke with say they don't know how and they certainly don't know when, but they know one thing - they will be back.

