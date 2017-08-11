Santa Rosa theft leaves Marine recruiter, family without any possessions

A marine recruiter and his family relocated to the North Bay only to have the U-Haul carrying their belongings stolen. Making the situation worse, the marine now says he's being charged for the damage to the stolen vehicle.Marine Corps Sgt. Rafael Aldama relocated to Santa Rosa last month with his wife and four-year-old daughter. "I came here with the mission to try to help people, you know change their lives for the better."But his latest mission has been replacing all of their belongings after someone stole their U-Haul."We got here pretty late in the night and for the military move, I have to weigh my belongings, which is part of the process for out logistics so it was already too late in the day to get a weigh ticket for the truck," Aldama told ABC7 News.They locked the cargo and parked it on the street near their apartment.The thief hotwired the van and ditched it in a shopping center at Sebastopol and Stony Point Road. Unfortunately, the only surveillance camera in the area was broken."I think the hardest thing was her baby pictures," Aldama said. "Her newborn pictures and videos not to be able to get those back. I think that's very upsetting.""The Sgt., his wife, and their four-year-old didn't lose a U-Haul -- they lost everything," said James Hurston of the Wine Country Marines non-profit.The organization got permission from the Marine Corps to fundraise for the family."The very best is gift cards because that way you don't get two sets of something," Hurston added."It means a lot to me," Aldama said. "It's a brotherhood."Aldama says he brought the U-Haul insurance, but he's been told it doesn't cover his property and he's being charged for the damage to the truck.ABC7 News reached out to U-Haul Friday evening and are awaiting word on the details of the insurance policy.