SCIENCE

Berkeley edges toward banning plastic straws to protect wildlife, environment

EMBED </>More Videos

The City of Berkeley is taking another step Thursday night toward banning straws over environmental concerns. (KGO-TV)

By
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
The City of Berkeley is taking another step Thursday night toward banning straws over environmental concerns.

RELATED: Viral sea turtle video fuels campaign against plastic straws
EMBED More News Videos

Even though straws are small, they can create serious environmental problems, so now a growing number of activists say it's time to just say no.


Four years ago, Sul's Deli in Berkeley began using straws made of stainless steal instead of plastic.

They're classy for sure, but the change came from something bigger.

"1K straws a say was 365K straws a year," Said Saul's General Manager Peter Levitt. "Why are we putting these in the landfill."

That's a question asked a lot in Berkeley, whether disposable plastic straws should even be legal.

Watch the video in the player above for the full story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencefoodrestaurantrestaurantsanimalanimal rescueenvironmentresearchanimal rightsBerkeley
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCIENCE
Artist creates viral photo with planes flying out of LAX
NASA launching spacecraft aiming for the Sun
Billions in unclaimed property awaits reunion with rightful owners
Facts about periodical cicadas
More Science
Top Stories
Employee sues Pleasanton company after allegedly receiving racist gift
ATF: Emeryville fires at same building 10 months apart are both arson
2nd man charged in Oakland Ghost Ship fire now in Santa Rita Jail
Warriors capturing hearts as far away as China
Birth control recalled, error could cause unplanned pregnancy
Warriors facing off against rival Cavaliers in Game 4 Friday on ABC7
FULL VIDEO: Watch James Comey's Senate testimony
Show More
'Cleveland Cookie Lady' shares sinfully good cookies with Warriors
Antioch police say teen accidentally shot with BB gun has died
Churches hope to bridge reading gap for African-American boys
Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation
2 strings of suspicious fires under investigation in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Employee sues Pleasanton company after allegedly receiving racist gift
ATF: Emeryville fires at same building 10 months apart are both arson
FULL VIDEO: Watch James Comey's Senate testimony
Warriors capturing hearts as far away as China
More Video