The European Space Agency and NASA provided an incredible Hubble Telescope image of a young super star cluster known as "Westerlund 1."It's only 15,000 light years away in our Milky Way neighborhood.The star cluster is called "super" for the fact that it has more mass and is more luminous than other young star clusters.This so-called monster star has a radius over 1,500 times that of our sun.