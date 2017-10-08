BART

Search continues for Lafayette BART stabbing suspect after 3 wounded

Three men are recovering from stab wounds after police say they were attacked by a man armed with a knife at the Lafayette BART station Sunday morning. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) --
Three men are recovering from stab wounds after police say they were attacked by a man armed with a knife at the Lafayette BART station.

The incident happened about 9:45 a.m. on Sunday.

BART police say it began with an apparent robbery. The Suspect approached a young man on the platform and demanded his backpack.

"That victim refused and the suspect produced a knife and attacked that person," said BART spokesperson Taylor Huckaby.

A witness tried to help the victim but he was stabbed too. Both victims, ages 19 and 20 suffered minor stab wound to the head and hand. Another man who tried to intervene was also wounded. He left the station before police arrived.

The suspect got away. Police searched nearby neighborhoods but no sign of the man.

Police describe the suspect as a white man with short blond hair, between 30 and 40 years old wearing a green army jacket.

The BART station was closed for about three hours for the police investigation.

The victims suffered only superficial wounds and were hospitalized at John Muir Medical Center.
