'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman arrested again at O'Hare International Airport

Marilyn Hartman.

CHICAGO --
Authorities say a serial stowaway who sneaked onto a plane in Chicago earlier this month and made it to London has been arrested again after being spotted at O'Hare International Airport.

Marilyn Hartman, of Grayslake, was taken into custody early Sunday and charged with misdemeanor trespassing on state land and violating the conditions of her bail bond that were set last week by the judge who warned her to stay away from airports.

MORE: Woman known as serial stowaway arrested in Florida

Police say they were responding to a call of someone refusing to leave the airport when they spotted the 66-year-old Hartman at a terminal.

Hartman's most recent arrest came after police say she slipped past a security checkpoint at O'Hare and boarded a flight without a ticket or boarding pass. She was arrested in London and flown back to Chicago.

MORE:Woman sneaks through San Jose security, onto LA-bound plane

She successfully snuck onto a plane in San Jose in 2014 and was arrested when it landed in Los Angeles. And just days after her release, she was arrested again at LAX.
