In the wake of the shooting death of LGBTQ activist Anthony "Bubbles" Torres, San Francisco's mayor and police force are asking the public for help in investigating what they define as a homicide."The San Francisco Police Department is working vigorously to solve the homicide case of Anthony 'Bubbles' Torres," Mayor Ed Lee said in a statement. "We are asking the community to cooperate with the police so we can bring Bubbles' killer to justice."We will expend all efforts necessary to support the investigation of this crime," Lee said.Torres, 44, was shot shortly before 3 a.m. Sept. 9 in the area of Myrtle and Larkin streets, according to police. Torres was a popular LGBTQ activist, disc jockey and gender-nonconforming performer."While initial reports do not indicate that the killing was motivated by hate, we are nonetheless shocked and saddened that one of San Francisco's most colorful activists has been lost to violence," Lee said.