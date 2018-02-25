Police issue shelter-in-place order in Menlo Park during search for armed man

A SWAT vehicle is seen during a search for an armed man in Menlo Park, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (KGO-TV)

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
A shelter-in-place warning was issued Sunday morning as a SWAT team searched for an armed suspect who was seen firing an assault rifle type weapon, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Sevier Avenue after the suspect was seen firing the weapon in the backyard of a residence.

Witnesses told police the suspect may have been upset due to a loud party.

The public is asked to avoid the area and residents are asked to shelter in place, according to police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
policeswatshootingcrimeMenlo Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News