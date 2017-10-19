Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano fired back at federal immigration officials on Thursday after the acting director of ICE publicly criticized the agency.An unverified report from Breitbart News is at issue. It says that an undocumented immigrant set the devastating wildfire in Sonoma Valley.The man is currently in custody facing unrelated arson charges. The sheriff's office says it's "highly unlikely" he's to blame.Ice released a statement Wednesday reading, in part, "Once again, a non-cooperative jurisdiction has left their community vulnerable to dangerous individuals and preventable crimes."Giordano issued his own strongly worded response Thursday saying, in part, that, "ICE attacked the sheriff's office in the midst of the largest natural disaster this county has ever experienced."