TOYS R US

Toys R Us gift cards will be honored through April 21

EMBED </>More Videos

Iconic toy chain Toys ''R'' Us will close all its U.S. stores. (Shutterstock)

WAYNE, NJ --
Toys R Us will stop honoring gift cards and Endless Earnings rewards after April 21, 2018.

After close of business on April 21, gift cards cannot be redeemed, and the company said customers cannot return them for cash.

While all Toys R Us stores remain open, customers can no longer redeem loyalty rewards, Toys R Us credit card benefits or any form of coupons during the liquidation sale. The bankrupt toy retailer is also discontinuing price adjustments, and all purchases made as part of a liquidation sale are final.

The debt-saddled company expects the liquidation of 740 stores in the United States to be completed in the coming months. It has already shut down its domestic e-commerce operation and is actively looking for buyers for its international businesses.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingbusinesstoysu.s. & worldconsumerretailbankruptcytoys r us
TOYS R US
Toys R Us boss serenades workers with new take on jingle
Bed, Bath & Beyond accepting Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Consumer Catch-up: Smoke alarm recall, Toys R Us liquidation sales
Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus dies
More toys r us
SHOPPING
Consumer Reports: What to consider when buying a gas grill
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay, Bay Area Wedding Fairs
8 deals, steals and freebies for Earth Day 2018
Earth Day shopping all year? REI aims to make it happen
More Shopping
Top Stories
Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest with grace
VIP guests, program details for Mrs. Bush's funeral
CHP officers block traffic to escort geese off Bay Bridge
North Bay fire survivor throwing 1st pitch at A's game
Verne Troyer, known as Mini-Me in 'Austin Powers,' dies
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Rogue cat loose in JFK Airport
Comcast tech accused of stealing from customers' homes
Show More
Police: Man in American flag shorts steals beer truck
Gregg Popovich will not return to Spurs' bench for Game 4
1 killed, 5 injured after overnight shooting in SF's Bayview District
1 pedestrian killed, 1 hurt in Vallejo crash
George H.W. Bush wears special socks for Barbara Bush
More News