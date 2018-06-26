BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Bay Area LIFE airs Sunday nights on ABC7 from 6:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Looking for some Bay Area fun?! You've come to the right place. This weekly half-hour ABC7 program takes you around the Bay Area to celebrate and share what makes this beautiful place we live in so fabulous.

In each show, we'll explore your neighborhoods for the latest finds in food, fitness, entertainment, decor, fashion, culture, technology, and travel.

Plus, you'll have a chance to connect with us and tell us how you love to play around the Bay. Send us your pictures and share your ideas!

Each week we'll highlight the special people and places you've discovered right in your backyard. Explore your Bay Area with ABC7!

See the latest episodes of Bay Area LIFE here.

We want to see photos of your favorite places to visit throughout the Bay Area! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7bayarealife and we may show them online or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybay area life
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Where You Live: The Story of You
BAY AREA LIFE
Bay Area LIFE: Cruise the Monterey Bay and see amazing marine wildlife
Bay Area LIFE: Discover the Capay Valley!
Bay Area LIFE: Celebrate 4th of July with the San Francisco Symphony!
Bay Area LIFE: Advanced care at UCSF-Washington Cancer Center
More bay area life
SOCIETY
Six ways to legally enter the U.S.
Ex-astronaut Buzz Aldrin sues children, alleging misuse of his finances
'Permit Patty' resigns from company after SF incident involving child selling water
4 things to do on the cheap in San Francisco this week
More Society
Top Stories
California judge orders U.S. to reunite families separated at border within 30 days
Fentanyl exposure leads Alameda Co. sheriff's sergeant to save detective's life
Shifting winds fueling destructive 11,500-acre Pawnee Fire
ABC7 to help Pawnee Fire victims in Clearlake
Protesters march in Concord opposing proposed immigrant camp
XXXTentacion's song tops Billboard Hot 100 chart after death
'Permit Patty' resigns from company after SF incident involving child selling water
Ex-astronaut Buzz Aldrin sues children, alleging misuse of his finances
Show More
Travel ban opponents react to Supreme Court decision in SF
Woman charged with murder in death of man she met on FarmersOnly.com
Bear spotted in Sebastopol trying to enter goat pen
VTA trying to speed up trains, increase ridership
Bay Area drones track Kilauea lava flow
More News