SALESFORCE

Marc Benioff announces donation to help end family homelessness in San Francisco

This undated file image shows Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff announced Tuesday he and the company will donate $3 million toward ending family homelessness in San Francisco.

RELATED: Salesforce tower in SF becomes tallest occupiable building on West Coast

He made the announcement at the grand opening of Salesforce Tower.

The philanthropic arm of the company will donate $1.5 million to the initiative, which will be matched by Benioff and his wife Lynne.

WATCH: San Francisco's Salesforce Tower now tallest in city
EMBED More News Videos

The support structure for the Salesforce Tower is now complete. It's officially the tallest building in San Francisco.



The money is being raised for the Heading Home Initiative, a joint effort conceived by late San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee and the City and County of San Francisco along with the San Francisco Unified School District, private philanthropy and Hamilton Families.

"Homelessness is the most urgent issue we face in San Francisco and it is unacceptable for any child to sleep on the street," Benioff said in a statement. "As a city and community, we have a moral obligation to make sure that every person and family in our city has a home. Lynne and I are proud to support the tremendous work of Hamilton Families and the Heading Home Initiative to end family homelessness."

WATCH: Topping off ceremony held for Salesforce Tower in San Francisco
EMBED More News Videos

The tallest building west of Chicago will topped off in downtown San Francisco. It's a major milestone for Salesforce Tower which has been under construction over the past four years.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysalesforcebusinessbay areaed leemarc benioffhomelessdonationsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Salesforce Tower becomes tallest building in SF after final beam placed
Salesforce Tower in SF becomes tallest building on West Coast
SALESFORCE
Organizers prepare block party to celebrate Salesforce Transit Center opening
Coolest employee perks at Silicon Valley tech companies
OVER IT: Exclusive peek inside SF's 'Grand Central Station of the West'
New light display adds to Salesforce Tower controversy
Bay Area couple pokes fun at constant views of massive Salesforce Tower
More salesforce
SOCIETY
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
Friends take 'In My Feelings' challenge to new heights while skydiving
Homeless man gets job after officer helps him shave beard
Woman braves downpour to return grocery cart
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News