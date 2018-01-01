NEW YEAR'S DAY

Boy appears to be first Bay Area baby born in 2018

Parents Martin Dominguez and Samantha Powell with their baby boy born at 12:02 a.m. at UCSF Medical Center at Mission Bay. (Samantha Powell and Martin Dominguez)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2018 appears to be a boy born at the University of California at San Francisco Medical Center at Mission Bay.

The boy was born at 12:02 a.m. to San Francisco residents Samantha Powell and Martin Dominguez and weighs 6 pounds and 10 ounces, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Powell is a psychiatrist with California Pacific Medical Center and Dominguez is a cardiology fellow at UCSF. This is their first child.

Powell said by phone early this morning that her due date was Dec. 31 so "we thought it was a possibility" to have a New Year's baby.

She said the couple moved to San Francisco from the Philadelphia area about a year ago and her mother came from across the country as the due date approached.

Powell thanked "the most amazing team at UCSF" for delivering the baby and asked to "give a special shout-out to my nurse Vanessia."

Another boy was born seven minutes later at 12:09 a.m. at the Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center to a Pittsburg mother, a Kaiser spokesman said.

Click here for more stories about New Year's Day.
