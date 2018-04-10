  • LIVE VIDEO Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress on data sharing
SOCIETY

Burning Man founder Larry Harvey hospitalized after massive stroke

FILE -- Burning Man founder Larry Harvey

The founder of Burning Man, Larry Harvey, has been hospitalized after suffering a massive stroke, organizers of the arts festival said.

Harvey, 70, was taken to a hospital on Wednesday and he remains in critical condition. He is receiving around-the-clock medical care, organizers said, but his prognosis is currently unknown.

"If there's one thing we know for sure, Larry wants us to burn the Man," organizers wrote in a post on Burning Man's website, assuring attendees that the community will continue to grow.

The event began in 1986 when Harvey burned the first "Man" at San Francisco's Baker Beach. The 8-foot structure was made of scrap lumber and a group of about two dozen people watched it burn.

The gathering has grown to about 70,000 people in Nevada's Black Rock Desert and a "Vitruvian Man" figure last year stood at 70 feet tall.

Organizers said many people will be startled and saddened by the news, but asked those who are affected to share well wishes, notes of gratitude and their "best and craziest" stories about Harvey.

"Thank you for sharing your love with each other, and your love of Burning Man with the world," organizers wrote.

The San Francisco-based Burning Man group said they will share more information once it becomes available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfestivalstrokehealthu.s. & worldSan FranciscoNevada
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
SOCIETY
Bay Area nonprofit offers active shooter preparedness courses
North Bay artist gives new life to trees burned during fires
Women can't be paid less than men based on past wages, court says
Golden Gate Bridge makes list of top landmarks worldwide
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
Family reported missing while on road trip from Portland to SJ
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Beloved Berkeley bakery closing after 60 years
Muslim officer files complaint accusing SFPD of discrimination
Man shot on Facebook Live making 'remarkable' progress
Show More
VIDEO: Motorcyclist injured in Florida road rage crash
Bay Area nonprofit offers active shooter preparedness courses
Tractor-trailer carrying carrying beer kegs falls from overpass
AccuWeather forecast: Unsettled weather today and tomorrow
Emeryville students return to school after threatening email
More News