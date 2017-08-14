California tippers some of the worst in the nation, according to new study

It's no secret California is one of the wealthiest states in the country, but we also have some of the nation's worst tippers, according to a new study.San Francisco-based payment processing company Square claims many of the nation's richest states are stingy when it comes to paying their servers.used the company's data to look at receipts to see just how much people tipped.Idaho topped the list with an average of just over 17 percent tips.California tippers are the fourth worst in the nation at just over 15 percent on average.Massachusetts and Washington D.C. came in the number three and two spots.The country's worst tippers are in Hawaii, where the average tip is just below 15 percent.