FULL LIST: Memorial Day events in Bay Area

Several events are taking place around the Bay Area to mark Memorial Day.
9:30 a.m. Flag-raising ceremony to start the San Francisco Presidio's 150th anniversary Memorial Day commemoration. At 10:30 a.m., there will be a "Grand March" from the main post to the national cemetery for a formal ceremony. Speakers include Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell, decorated veteran and historian Phil Gioia and others. The event includes a 21-gun salute at noon, followed by a barbecue picnic on the main post.
9:30 a.m. The Saratoga Foothill club hosts 90th annual Memorial Day observance and procession. Starts at the Memorial Arch in Blaney Plaza and proceeds to Memorial Arch at Madronia Cemetery. Blaney Plaza, Saratoga Avenue, Saratoga to Madronia Cemetery, 14766 Oak St., Saratoga
10 a.m. Walnut Creek's 30th annual Memorial Day commemoration. Civic Park, Walnut Creek
10 a.m. Memorial Day event with San Jose Metropolitan Band. Los Gatos Memorial Park, 2255 Los Gatos Almaden Road, San Jose
10 a.m. "Wings of Freedom" tour sponsored by the Collings Foundation, featuring b-17 and b-24 world War II aircraft. Through Tuesday. Livermore Airport, 680 Terminal Circle, Livermore
10 a.m. The 36th anniversary "Baycon 2018" Bay Area Science Fiction Convention continues. Last day. Marriott Hotel San Francisco International Airport, 1770 S. Amphlett Blvd., San Mateo
10 a.m. Marin County Memorial Day ceremony, presented by Marin County united veterans. Includes a keynote address by Vietnam veteran, author and Greenbrae resident Tony Lazzarini. Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael
10 a.m. The Mountain View Cemetery will host its 97th annual Memorial Day ceremony. 5000 Piedmont Ave., Oakland
10:30 a.m. Annual Memorial Day ceremony presented by the Vietnam Veterans of Diablo Valley. Includes a keynote address by Danville Mayor Newell Arnerich. All Wars Memorial, Oak Hill Park, 3005 Stone Valley Road, Danville
11 a.m. Memorial Day event aboard USS Hornet, finishing off with a wreath toss. USS Hornet Museum, 707 W. Hornet Ave., Alameda
11 a.m. 77th annual Memorial Day observance at the Golden Gate
National Cemetery. Speakers include Adm John M. Richardson, Chief of Naval
Operations, and Madge Fordyce, WWII "Rosie the Riveter" worker. 1300 Sneath Lane, San Bruno
11 a.m. Memorial Day ceremony hosted by the United Veterans Council of San Jose. Oakhill Memorial Park, 300 Curtner Ave., San Jose
