Jet Blue provides free books, great opportunity for children in SF, Oakland

Kids in San Francisco and Oakland have a chance to build their own library this summer. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Kids in San Francisco and Oakland have a chance to build their own library this summer.

Jet Blue Airlines has set up five vending machines with free books inside. The machines are stocked with new titles every two weeks.

There are different books for kids of all ages and they're in English, Spanish and Chinese.

"Kids love the power of choice and so these vending machines allowes them to come to the vending machine. They allow them to pick any book they want," said Icema Gibbs of Jet Blue. "The books are new and so for children sometimes this is their first opportunity for them to own a new book."

One vending machine is located at the San Francisco main library. There's another at the Bayview Branch Library and the Columbia Park Clubhouse in the Mission.

In Oakland, there are vending machines at the East Oakland Sports Center and the Willie Keyes Recreation Center.

