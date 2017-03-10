KNOW & TELL

KNOW AND TELL: Dog takes over as tiger cubs' nanny

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Cincinnati Zoo has called again on a canine to play the role of nanny for other animals' babies. (KGO)

CINCINNATI --
The Cincinnati Zoo has called again on a canine to play the role of nanny for other animals' babies.

The latest assignment for Blakely the Australian shepherd is to be a companion for three Malayan tiger cubs. Their mother's maternal instincts didn't kick in after their Feb. 3 birth, and zoo staffers have been caring for them.

The 6-year-old male dog provides snuggling, warmth and a climbable body.

Dawn Strasser, head of the Cincinnati Zoo's nursery staff, says Blakely serves as "the adult in the room," teaching them behaviors such as checking them when they get too rough or aggressive.

The cubs are expected to move into the zoo's Cat Canyon this summer.

Blakely has helped raise baby cheetahs, wallabies, bat-eared foxes, and an ocelot, among other young animals.

Click here for more Know and Tell stories.
Related Topics:
societyKnow & Telldistractiondogdogscute animalsanimal newsbaby animalsOhio
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
KNOW & TELL
KNOW AND TELL: Woman performs interpretive dance at city hall meeting
KNOW AND TELL: Snow falls in Berkeley's Tilden Park
KNOW AND TELL: Baby giraffe born at Iowa zoo
KNOW AND TELL: Palo Alto wants to help beloved donkeys
More Know & Tell
SOCIETY
Breathtaking proposal photos under Northern Lights
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
Phone scam: Avoid calls/texts from these area codes
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area teen discusses act of kindness that went viral
More Society
Top Stories
CHP investigating Richmond freeway shooting
Oakland police officer injured in car accident
Phone scam: Avoid calls/texts from these area codes
President Trump hits the 50-day mark
Pope open to studying ordination of married men as priests
San Jose developing flood warning system for residents
Man in hospital after being hit by VTA light-rail train in SJ
Show More
BART drops push for rate hike
CHP says I-80 shooting was 'targeted'
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
How Russians view the drama unfolding in Washington
How to interpret Trump's first jobs report
More News
Top Video
Phone scam: Avoid calls/texts from these area codes
Oakland police officer injured in car accident
San Jose developing flood warning system for residents
CHP says I-80 shooting was 'targeted'
More Video