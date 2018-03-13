SOCIETY

Interactive map reveals jarring wealth gap between Bay Area, rest of US

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We know the wealth gap between the Bay Area and the rest of the country is large. Now, a new interactive map is showing how jarring the difference is.

VIDEO: Report reveals income needed to buy Bay Area home more than doubles over 5 years

Mapping software company Esri put together a report that shows blue indicates locations where households make more than $100,000 a year. Orange is less than $25,000 a year.

The typical San Francisco household makes about $96,000 a year, nearly double the national median. Purple represents $50,000 to $100,000 a year.

Click here if you would like to use the interactive map.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymoneyu.s. & worldSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseBerkeley
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
Friends take 'In My Feelings' challenge to new heights while skydiving
Homeless man gets job after officer helps him shave beard
Woman braves downpour to return grocery cart
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News