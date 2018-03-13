We know the wealth gap between the Bay Area and the rest of the country is large. Now, a new interactive map is showing how jarring the difference is.Mapping software company Esri put together a report that shows blue indicates locations where households make more than $100,000 a year. Orange is less than $25,000 a year.The typical San Francisco household makes about $96,000 a year, nearly double the national median. Purple represents $50,000 to $100,000 a year.