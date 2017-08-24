If you're a highly qualified nanny who craves an extravagant lifestyle, your dream job has arrived.
A job listing gaining attention online comes with plenty of perks, including world travel and use of the family's collection of luxury cars. It comes with plenty of requirements as well.
The family has four children and four homes in four countries. They split their time between London, Barbados, Cape Town and Atlanta, according to the listing, and the nanny would be expected to travel internationally with the children up to three times a week.
The salary, listed in pounds, is equal to about $128,000. In addition to travel, the nanny will be asked to drive the family's cars (including a Porsche, Range Rover and Maserati) and eat meals with the kids prepared by a Michelin star chef.
As many benefits as the job has, the family made clear that it will not be easy. The work schedule is 13 hours a day, six days a week.
"I feel it is best to be upfront - the role is demanding," the listing reads. "Our children are home-schooled and require constant attention and supervision."
Among the requirements: a degree in child psychology, a minimum of 15 years of nannying experience and no children of your own. Self-defense skills are a plus.
The job is listed on Childcare.co.uk, the same site that hosted a listing for childcare in a haunted house that went viral earlier this year. The website said that this listing appears to be genuine.
Before you apply, make sure you're qualified. An update to the listing claims the family has received over 300 applications "and only a small handful meet the specific requirements and criteria clearly stipulated in the advert."
